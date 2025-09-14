Sarvesh Anil Kushare Jumps to Historic World Championship Finals

In a historic leap, Sarvesh Anil Kushare has become the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the finals at the World Athletics Championships. The 30-year-old, competing via world ranking quota, successfully cleared 2.25 meters. This impressive performance ranked him joint ninth across two groups and secured his place in the finals scheduled for Tuesday.

Kushare's path to success has been remarkable given his humble beginnings. As the son of an onion farmer from a small village in Maharashtra, he initially trained on makeshift mats. Despite an early setback, when he failed to qualify at the Paris Olympics, his determination has not wavered, having also secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Meanwhile, in the men's 10,000m race, Gulveer Singh, another notable Indian athlete, concluded the event in 16th place. Despite his national record, Singh couldn't maintain his lead in the final laps, ending with a time of 29 minutes 13.33 seconds. He remains optimistic as he prepares for his preferred 5,000m event, where he also holds a national record.