Left Menu

Sarvesh Anil Kushare Jumps to Historic World Championship Finals

Sarvesh Anil Kushare became the first Indian to reach the high jump final at the World Athletics Championships, securing his spot with a jump of 2.25m. Gulveer Singh, however, finished 16th in the 10,000m race. Kushare's journey from makeshift mats to global recognition is inspiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:13 IST
Sarvesh Anil Kushare Jumps to Historic World Championship Finals
Athletics
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a historic leap, Sarvesh Anil Kushare has become the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the finals at the World Athletics Championships. The 30-year-old, competing via world ranking quota, successfully cleared 2.25 meters. This impressive performance ranked him joint ninth across two groups and secured his place in the finals scheduled for Tuesday.

Kushare's path to success has been remarkable given his humble beginnings. As the son of an onion farmer from a small village in Maharashtra, he initially trained on makeshift mats. Despite an early setback, when he failed to qualify at the Paris Olympics, his determination has not wavered, having also secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Meanwhile, in the men's 10,000m race, Gulveer Singh, another notable Indian athlete, concluded the event in 16th place. Despite his national record, Singh couldn't maintain his lead in the final laps, ending with a time of 29 minutes 13.33 seconds. He remains optimistic as he prepares for his preferred 5,000m event, where he also holds a national record.

TRENDING

1
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom
2
Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections D...

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unfold

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unf...

 India
4
Tragic Collision on Ring Road: BMW and Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead

Tragic Collision on Ring Road: BMW and Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025