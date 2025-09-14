Late Drama: Liverpool's Last-Minute Magic Clinches Victory Over Burnley

Liverpool left it late once again, securing a critical 1-0 victory over Burnley to reclaim the Premier League's top spot. The game saw Mohamed Salah clinch the win with a last-minute penalty, maintaining Liverpool's perfect start to the season.

The match appeared to be heading for a stalemate at Turf Moor, until a handling error by Hannibal Mejbri gifted Salah the opportunity to score. Striking with precision, Salah bypassed Burnley's Martin Dubravka, marking his 188th Premier League goal.

This victory highlights Liverpool's trend of clinching matches in the final moments, as reflected in Opta's statistics. While it showcases their resilience, it also raises questions about the team's reliance on late-game heroics.

