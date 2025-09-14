Left Menu

Late Drama: Liverpool's Last-Minute Magic Clinches Victory Over Burnley

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Burnley, thanks to Mohamed Salah's stoppage-time penalty. This marks another late win for Liverpool, continuing their trend of securing victories in the dying moments of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool left it late once again, securing a critical 1-0 victory over Burnley to reclaim the Premier League's top spot. The game saw Mohamed Salah clinch the win with a last-minute penalty, maintaining Liverpool's perfect start to the season.

The match appeared to be heading for a stalemate at Turf Moor, until a handling error by Hannibal Mejbri gifted Salah the opportunity to score. Striking with precision, Salah bypassed Burnley's Martin Dubravka, marking his 188th Premier League goal.

This victory highlights Liverpool's trend of clinching matches in the final moments, as reflected in Opta's statistics. While it showcases their resilience, it also raises questions about the team's reliance on late-game heroics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

