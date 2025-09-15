England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

England stormed to the Women's World Cup semi-finals with an overwhelming 40-8 win against Scotland, marking their 31st consecutive test triumph that set a new world record.

Kelsey Clifford's two tries, along with efforts from Morwenna Talling, Abby Dow, Amy Cokayne, and Holly Aitchison, highlighted England's dominance at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.

Despite an early scare from Scotland, England swiftly took control of the game, maintaining their unbeaten streak since 2022 as they prepare to face France in the semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)