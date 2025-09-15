Left Menu

England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

England secured a commanding 40-8 victory over Scotland in the Women's World Cup, achieving a 31st consecutive test win. The team, dominating from start to finish, set a new world record. Players Clifford, Talling, Dow, Cokayne, and Aitchison led the charge, setting up a semi-final against France.

Updated: 15-09-2025 00:12 IST
England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England stormed to the Women's World Cup semi-finals with an overwhelming 40-8 win against Scotland, marking their 31st consecutive test triumph that set a new world record.

Kelsey Clifford's two tries, along with efforts from Morwenna Talling, Abby Dow, Amy Cokayne, and Holly Aitchison, highlighted England's dominance at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.

Despite an early scare from Scotland, England swiftly took control of the game, maintaining their unbeaten streak since 2022 as they prepare to face France in the semi-final.



