Soccer-Boca Juniors and Rosario Central play out 1-1 draw

The second half failed to produce further goals, but both sides continued to push forward, creating chances that kept the crowd engaged. The draw sees Boca Juniors climb to third in Group A with 12 points, while Rosario Central are sixth in Group B on 11 points.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 04:35 IST
Boca Juniors and Rosario Central played to a 1-1 draw in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament on Sunday, with both sides finding the net in an entertaining first half at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito. Boca Juniors struck first in the 20th minute when Rodrigo Battaglia rose to meet a set piece, heading in from the centre of the box past Rosario goalkeeper Jorge Broun to give the visitors the lead.

Rosario Central responded swiftly, levelling the score just four minutes later when Angel Di Maria fired home with a precise left-footed shot from a tight angle on the right side following a corner. The second half failed to produce further goals, but both sides continued to push forward, creating chances that kept the crowd engaged.

The draw sees Boca Juniors climb to third in Group A with 12 points, while Rosario Central are sixth in Group B on 11 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

