Bhatia produces 6-under 66, rises to Tied-11th at the finish in Procore

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia produced a brilliant front nine with six birdies for a card of 6-under 66 to end within touching distance of a Top-10 finish at the Procore Championship.

Bhatia, who was T-30 after three rounds, finished T-11 in the first event of the Fall season after the Fedex Cup play-offs.

Fellow Indian-American Sahith Theegala, still trying to find his rhythm back, shot 3-under 69 after 68-70-75 on the first three days. At 11-under total he finished T-38th, his best since T-29 at the Masters, following which he withdrew once and missed the cut four times.

Scottie Scheffler, who decided to play Procore to tune up for the Ryder Cup, produced another super finish of a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Ben Griffin.

Bhatia went on a birdie spree on the front nine with six in the first nine holes.

On the back nine, he birdied the 10th. Birdies on the first, second and the fifth were followed by four in a row from the seventh to the 10th at which point he was 7-under. He dropped his only shot of the day on the 14th.

