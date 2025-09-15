Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:09 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said Israel and Russia should be banned from international sports competitions until "barbaric acts" end, referring to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Sanchez said he condemned the violent protests by pro-Palestinian on Sunday in Madrid which disrupted the La Vuelta cycling race and ultimately led to the cancellation of the final leg and the podium ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pro-Palestinian
- Pedro Sanchez
- Israel
- Sanchez
- Madrid
- Spain
- Russia
- La Vuelta
- Gaza
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-UK summons Russian ambassador over NATO airspace violations
TV BRICS unveils new season showcasing Russia's Science Achievements
TV BRICS unveils new season showcasing Russia's Science Achievements
UPDATE 1-UK summons Russian ambassador over NATO airspace violations
Crude oil edges higher in futures trade as Ukraine strikes Russian energy assets