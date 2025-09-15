Left Menu

UAE beat Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:15 IST
The UAE produced a disciplined effort to defeat Oman by 42 runs in their Asia Cup Group A league match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Skipper Muhammad Waseem (69) and opener Alishan Sharafu (51) shared an 88-run opening stand in 11 overs to lay a strong foundation. Muhammad Zohaib (21) and Harshit Kaushik (19) also made useful contributions as UAE posted a solid 172 for 5.

In reply, Oman folded for 130 in 18.4 overs with Jatinder Singh (20), Aryan Bisht (24), Vinayak Shukla (20) and Jiten Ramanandi (13) getting starts but failing to capitalise.

Junaid Siddique (4/23) snapped four wickets, while Haider Ali (2/22) and Muhammad Jawadullah (2/18) took two wickets each.

Brief Score: UAE: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 69, Alishan Sharafu 51; Jiten Ramanandi 2/24). Oman: 130 all out in 18.4 overs (Aryan Bisht 24; Junaid Siddique 4/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

