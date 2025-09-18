Left Menu

The Return of the 'Special One': Mourinho's Next Chapter at Benfica

José Mourinho will return to coach in Portugal with Benfica, 21 years after leading FC Porto to a Champions League victory. Promising a more mature and altruistic version of himself, he aims to serve rather than assert his previous self-proclaimed 'Special One' persona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST
José Mourinho
  • Country:
  • Portugal

José Mourinho is set to return to Portugal as the head coach of Benfica, 21 years after his celebrated success with FC Porto in the Champions League. The seasoned manager signed a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season, with an option for non-renewal after the first season.

Known for his iconic 'Special One' persona during his Chelsea days, Mourinho now vows to helm Benfica with a more mature and selfless approach. Reflecting on his growth, he said, 'I think more about what I can do for others.' Despite these changes, his ambition to win remains unwavering.

Mourinho, whose career includes stints with global giants like Inter Milan and Roma, replaces Bruno Lage at Benfica after a string of poor results led to the latter's dismissal. The club president Rui Costa expressed immense pride in securing a coach with a winning pedigree. Benfica faces AVS next in the Portuguese league and Chelsea in the upcoming Champions League match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

