Sanju Samson Shines as India Secures Spot in Super 4s

In a decisive Asia Cup Group A encounter, India's Sanju Samson played a stellar innings, scoring a crucial half-century to steer his team to a 188 for 8 finish against Oman in the final match of the group.

Opener Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a brisk 38 off just 15 balls, compensating for the early loss of Shubman Gill. Together with Samson's 56 off 45 balls, which included three boundaries and three sixes, the pair built a significant 66-run partnership for the second wicket amidst regular interruptions.

Oman's Aamir Kaleem, Shah Faisal, and Jiten Ramanandi each claimed two wickets, attempting to contain India. Following the win of the toss by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, strategic changes brought Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh into the lineup, resting key players Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of their Super 4s appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)