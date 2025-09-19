Italy Triumphs in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Final

Italy made a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Ukraine, advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup final on Friday. Jasmine Paolini's crucial win against Elina Svitolina balanced the tie before she teamed with Sara Errani to clinch the decisive doubles match, delighting an energetic Italian crowd.

The triumph at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre marked Italy's unprecedented third consecutive final appearance in the elite women's team competition. The finals berth was achieved after Paolini and Errani convincingly defeated the Ukrainian duo of Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-2 6-3, with Italian fans loudly expressing their support.

Errani acknowledged the significant role of the fans, stating their vocal presence greatly inspired the team. Italy now awaits the winner of the semi-final clash between the United States and Britain, with aspirations to clinch another title in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)