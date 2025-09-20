Heartwarming Gesture: Surya's Act of Generosity Illuminates Oman Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian T20 captain, demonstrated a heartwarming act of generosity following an Asia Cup game on Friday evening. Despite Oman's narrow 21-run defeat to the world cricket heavyweights, Yadav's actions provided a morale boost to the Oman players.

Invited by deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, Yadav, without hesitation, engaged with the Oman team, praising their game and sharing insights on T20 cricket. Oman skipper Jatinder Singh expressed gratitude, noting the significance of Yadav's encouragement and interaction.

The informal gathering on the outfield was filled with warmth, as Yadav acknowledged Oman's fearless performance and praised players like Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza. The Indian skipper's gesture was a testament to his reputation as the people's cricketer, leaving the Oman team inspired and smiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)