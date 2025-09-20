Left Menu

Maria Perez's Historic Double-Double Triumph at World Championships

Maria Perez won her second gold medal in the 20km walk at the World Championships, achieving an unprecedented double-double. Brazil's Caio Bonfim claimed the men's title, and Japan's Nanako Fujii secured bronze. The event witnessed notable performances, including drama in the men's race due to penalties.

Updated: 20-09-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:17 IST
Maria Perez, representing Spain, clinched her second gold medal in the 20-kilometre walk at the World Championships, marking a historic double-double achievement. Having successfully defended her 35km title in challenging conditions last week, Perez showed her mettle once again.

Brazilian athlete Caio Bonfim brought glory to his nation by securing the first-ever global walk title for Brazil in the men's competition. His victory was emotional, marked not just by his athletic prowess but also by personal anecdotes like the loss of his wedding ring during the race.

The championship also saw Japan's Nanako Fujii winning a bronze medal, adding to the host nation's tally. Despite challenges, such as Toshikazu Yamanishi's costly penalties, the event was a thrilling display of endurance.

