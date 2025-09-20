Abu Hubaida and Ale: Triumph and Resilience in Para Badminton

In an inspiring display of skill and courage, Indian para badminton duo Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale claimed a bronze medal at the China Para Badminton International. Competing in the WH1-WH2 category, the pair showed resilience despite a tough semifinal loss to China's top-seeded Mai Jianpeng and Qu Zimo.

Ranked No. 4 globally in men's doubles and third in Asia, Hubaida and Ale shone during the tournament, dominating Group A with decisive victories against Australia and Chinese Taipei, despite an earlier setback against Japan's team.

This latest achievement follows their recent success at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships in Thailand, where they secured India's first wheelchair doubles medal, underscoring their determination and hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)