Abu Hubaida and Ale: Triumph and Resilience in Para Badminton

Indian para badminton duo Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale secured a bronze medal in the WH1-WH2 category at the China Para Badminton International. Currently ranked fourth globally, the pair overcame significant challenges to achieve their success. Their journey highlights resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In an inspiring display of skill and courage, Indian para badminton duo Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale claimed a bronze medal at the China Para Badminton International. Competing in the WH1-WH2 category, the pair showed resilience despite a tough semifinal loss to China's top-seeded Mai Jianpeng and Qu Zimo.

Ranked No. 4 globally in men's doubles and third in Asia, Hubaida and Ale shone during the tournament, dominating Group A with decisive victories against Australia and Chinese Taipei, despite an earlier setback against Japan's team.

This latest achievement follows their recent success at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships in Thailand, where they secured India's first wheelchair doubles medal, underscoring their determination and hard work.

