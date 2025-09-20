Juleisy Angulo: Ecuador's Javelin Sensation Strikes Gold

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Ecuador's Juleisy Angulo seized the gold medal in javelin at the world championship, launching an impressive throw of 65.12 meters at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Latvian competitor Anete Sietina showcased remarkable determination, clinching the silver with a personal best of 64.64 meters in her final throw. Despite being first-time medallists, both athletes delivered outstanding performances that captured global attention.

Australia's Mackenzie Little continued her international success with a bronze medal, following her opening throw of 63.58 meters. Notably absent from the finals was Japan's reigning champion, Haruka Kitaguchi, who was sidelined due to an elbow injury during qualifying rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)