Juleisy Angulo: Ecuador's Javelin Sensation Strikes Gold

Ecuadorian javelin thrower Juleisy Angulo secured a gold medal at the world championship with a 65.12-meter throw. Latvia's Anete Sietina earned silver, while Australia's Mackenzie Little took bronze. Previous champion Haruka Kitaguchi did not advance due to an elbow injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:21 IST
In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Ecuador's Juleisy Angulo seized the gold medal in javelin at the world championship, launching an impressive throw of 65.12 meters at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Latvian competitor Anete Sietina showcased remarkable determination, clinching the silver with a personal best of 64.64 meters in her final throw. Despite being first-time medallists, both athletes delivered outstanding performances that captured global attention.

Australia's Mackenzie Little continued her international success with a bronze medal, following her opening throw of 63.58 meters. Notably absent from the finals was Japan's reigning champion, Haruka Kitaguchi, who was sidelined due to an elbow injury during qualifying rounds.

