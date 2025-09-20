Left Menu

Shanaka's Stunning Innings Anchors Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Thriller

Dasun Shanaka's explosive fifty helped Sri Lanka post a competitive 168 for seven against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4. Despite early setbacks and tight bowling from Bangladesh, Shanaka's power-packed innings and crucial partnership with Charith Asalanka steered Sri Lanka towards a challenging total.

Updated: 20-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:51 IST
In a thrilling Asia Cup Super 4 match, Dasun Shanaka's powerful half-century dramatically shifted the momentum in Sri Lanka's favor against Bangladesh on Saturday. Sent in to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive 168 for seven despite early wickets.

The match commenced with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis giving Sri Lanka a strong start, combining for a brisk 44 runs in the initial five overs. However, steady Bangladesh bowling, particularly from Mustafizur Rahman who took three wickets for 20 runs, applied pressure.

Shanaka's impressive 64-run innings, featuring strategic partnerships and punishing hits to the boundary, including two consecutive sixes off Shoriful Islam to reach his fifty, proved pivotal. Charith Asalanka supported with a crucial 57-run partnership, ensuring Sri Lanka remained competitive until the end.

