Beth Mooney's Masterclass Seals Australia's ODI Series Win

Australia's women's cricket team asserted their dominance over India with a decisive 43-run victory in the third ODI, thanks to a spectacular 138 runs off 79 balls by Beth Mooney. This innings helped Australia reach their joint-highest ODI total of 412 all out.

Despite a brave fight from Smriti Mandhana, who scored 125 from just 63 balls, Australia managed to bowl India out for 369, clinching the series 2-1. Australia's bowlers, particularly Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, put up a resolute fight.

The match was marked by a series of powerful performances, including Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry's contributions. However, it was Mooney's dazzling display that ultimately secured the series for the visitors, as India struggled to chase the mammoth target on a flat pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)