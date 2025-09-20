Left Menu

Beth Mooney's Masterclass Seals Australia's ODI Series Win

Beth Mooney's scintillating 138 propelled Australia to a commanding 412 all-out, securing a 43-run victory over India in the third women's ODI. Despite Smriti Mandhana's valiant century, India succumbed to Australia's dominant bowling. The win marked Australia's eleventh consecutive bilateral series triumph against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:40 IST
Beth Mooney's Masterclass Seals Australia's ODI Series Win
Beth Mooney
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's women's cricket team asserted their dominance over India with a decisive 43-run victory in the third ODI, thanks to a spectacular 138 runs off 79 balls by Beth Mooney. This innings helped Australia reach their joint-highest ODI total of 412 all out.

Despite a brave fight from Smriti Mandhana, who scored 125 from just 63 balls, Australia managed to bowl India out for 369, clinching the series 2-1. Australia's bowlers, particularly Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, put up a resolute fight.

The match was marked by a series of powerful performances, including Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry's contributions. However, it was Mooney's dazzling display that ultimately secured the series for the visitors, as India struggled to chase the mammoth target on a flat pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025