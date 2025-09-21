Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Advances to Women's World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne illuminated the Women's World Cup stage with a breathtaking performance in England's semi-final clash against France. The reigning World Player of the Year dazzled with two outstanding solo tries, sealing a 35-17 victory and securing England's spot in the finals against Canada.

England encountered their sternest challenge yet from a feisty French side. Kildunne made an immediate impact upon returning from concussion, racing down the left wing for the first try. Her second came from an electrifying run, leaving French defenders trailing as she crossed the line to extend England's lead.

Her efforts earned her the player-of-the-match title. Coach John Mitchell and Captain Zoe Aldcroft praised her electric pace and humble nature. However, there was concern as Kildunne appeared uncomfortable late in the match, with Mitchell uncertain about the severity of any injury.

