Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Advances to Women's World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne delivered a remarkable performance in the Women's World Cup semi-final against France. Demonstrating her World Player of the Year caliber, she scored two sensational tries, leading England to a 35-17 win. Kildunne's contributions advance England to face Canada in the final, amid concerns about a potential injury.
England encountered their sternest challenge yet from a feisty French side. Kildunne made an immediate impact upon returning from concussion, racing down the left wing for the first try. Her second came from an electrifying run, leaving French defenders trailing as she crossed the line to extend England's lead.
Her efforts earned her the player-of-the-match title. Coach John Mitchell and Captain Zoe Aldcroft praised her electric pace and humble nature. However, there was concern as Kildunne appeared uncomfortable late in the match, with Mitchell uncertain about the severity of any injury.
