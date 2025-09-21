Mithun Manhas: Front-runner for BCCI Leadership

Mithun Manhas, the former captain of the Delhi cricket team, has emerged as a strong candidate for the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This development surfaced during an informal gathering of BCCI officials and decision-makers, aimed at selecting candidates for the organization's vacant roles.

The meeting sought to appoint successors ahead of the BCCI's annual general meeting scheduled for September 28. Both Mithun Manhas and Raghuram Bhatt of the Karnataka State Cricket Association were in attendance, with Manhas now seen as the favorite for the top position. His involvement spans diverse cricket roles, including director of operations for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, changes are expected in the selection committees, with Pragyan Ojha set to join the national senior men's selection committee. Under the leadership of new appointees, the team for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies will be announced, marking a pivotal transition in BCCI's leadership and selection processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)