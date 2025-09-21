Marlen Reusser Clinches Gold in Kigali Triumph

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser delivered a commanding performance at the Cycling Road World Championships in Kigali, securing the gold in the women's individual time trial. Overcoming illness earlier in the year, Reusser finished an impressive 51.89 seconds ahead, taking the title with a time of 43:09.34 along the 31.2km course.

Hosted in Africa for the first time, the championships witnessed Anna van Bruggen from the Netherlands claiming silver, her fifth, with a time of 44:01.23. Compatriot Demi Vollering completed the podium, securing bronze with a time of 44:14.07.

The 33-year-old Reusser, who had previously achieved silver in 2020 and 2021 and bronze in 2022, finally upgraded to gold, underscoring her resilience and determination as she donned the rainbow jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)