Mithun Manhas Emerges as Front Runner for BCCI Presidency

Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi cricket captain, has filed his nomination for the BCCI presidency, surprising many in the cricket community. Known for his extensive domestic career, Manhas is seen as the top candidate to replace Roger Binny. Other key positions in the Indian cricket board will also be filled shortly.

Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:49 IST
Mithun Manhas, a former captain of Delhi's cricket team, has taken the cricketing world by surprise by filing his nomination for the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His extensive domestic cricket career has positioned him as a leading candidate to step into the role vacated by Roger Binny.

Manhas' candidacy came to light following an informal meeting in New Delhi. Cricket board positions, including Manhas for presidency and Arun Dhumal as IPL council chairman, will be ratified during the upcoming annual general meeting of the BCCI.

In addition to the presidency, several other nominations were filed, including BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, highlighting a reshuffle at the administrative helm. Key cricket events like the upcoming Test series against the West Indies are also in motion, marking the Indian team's first home Test matches in the new World Test Championship cycle.

