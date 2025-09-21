Cole Hocker Triumphs in Thrilling 5,000m World Championships

Cole Hocker executed a masterful performance to clinch his first world title in the 5,000 meters at the world championships, triumphing just days after a disqualification in the 1,500 meters. The 24-year-old American, known for his Olympic victory in the 1,500m, surged to the finish in 12:58:30.

Hocker expressed satisfaction, stating, 'I wanted to end the world championships on my terms. I felt I was robbed in the 1500m. I knew I had the opportunity today.' His strategic pacing allowed him to overtake competitors one by one.

In a competitive race, Belgium's Isaac Kimeli secured silver, while France's Jimmy Gressier captured bronze, continuing his successful championship run. The event saw a surprise with no African nations medaling for the first time since 1993.

