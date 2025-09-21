Left Menu

India Shines at China Para Badminton International 2025

India's para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, and Krishna Nagar excelled at the China Para Badminton International 2025. Pramod secured the men's singles SL3 gold, while Kadam and Krishna earned silver medals in men's singles SL4 and SH6 events, respectively, showcasing their remarkable sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:04 IST
India Shines at China Para Badminton International 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's para badminton contingent made a significant impact at the China Para Badminton International 2025, bringing home gold and silver medals. Leading the charge was Pramod Bhagat, who staged a stunning comeback to clinch the men's singles SL3 gold after a challenging match against Indonesia's Muh Al Imran.

Pramod's victory was especially poignant as it marked his return to the international arena following a hiatus due to eligibility misses at the Paris Paralympics. Teaming up with Sukant Kadam, Pramod also earned a silver in the men's doubles, highlighting their prowess in a tough contest against fellow Indians Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar.

Kadam, ranked world No.1, displayed strong form throughout the men's singles SL4 category but fell short in the final against France's Lucas Mazur. Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar, a Paralympic champion from Tokyo 2020, secured a silver in the men's singles SH6, further underlining India's strong presence in para badminton on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025