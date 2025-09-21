India Shines at China Para Badminton International 2025

India's para badminton contingent made a significant impact at the China Para Badminton International 2025, bringing home gold and silver medals. Leading the charge was Pramod Bhagat, who staged a stunning comeback to clinch the men's singles SL3 gold after a challenging match against Indonesia's Muh Al Imran.

Pramod's victory was especially poignant as it marked his return to the international arena following a hiatus due to eligibility misses at the Paris Paralympics. Teaming up with Sukant Kadam, Pramod also earned a silver in the men's doubles, highlighting their prowess in a tough contest against fellow Indians Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar.

Kadam, ranked world No.1, displayed strong form throughout the men's singles SL4 category but fell short in the final against France's Lucas Mazur. Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar, a Paralympic champion from Tokyo 2020, secured a silver in the men's singles SH6, further underlining India's strong presence in para badminton on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)