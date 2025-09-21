Botswana Triumphs Amidst Downpour in Historic 4x400 Relay Win
Botswana clinches victory in the men's 4x400m relay at the World Championships, becoming the first African country to secure this title. Collen Kebinatshipi's strategic run in challenging weather sealed the win. The U.S. and South Africa followed closely, while the U.S. women continued their relay dominance.
Botswana delivered a stunning performance to claim victory in the men's 4x400 meters relay at the World Championships, overcoming harsh weather conditions. The win marked a historic achievement as Botswana became the first African nation to secure the title in this event.
Collen Kebinatshipi, the individual champion, was pivotal in the triumph, executing a meticulously planned race to secure gold in a time of two minutes, 57.76 seconds. Despite the rain, Kebinatshipi's strategy focused on conserving energy until the final stretch, which proved successful.
The U.S., who narrowly advanced to the final, changed their lineup entirely and captured silver by a margin of two-thousandths of a second over South Africa. In the women's race, the U.S. continued their dominance with a gold medal win, anchored by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
