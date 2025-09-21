Max Verstappen Dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix Amid Chaos

In a striking performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged victorious as Oscar Piastri's early crash helped narrow Lando Norris's point deficit in the championship race.

Verstappen maintained a commanding lead throughout after securing pole position in a frenetic qualifying round. George Russell secured a commendable second for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz, Jr. marking Williams' return to the podium for the first time in four years.

Despite Piastri's setback, McLaren missed an opportunity to clinch the constructors' title, now facing a delay until potentially accomplishing it in Singapore in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)