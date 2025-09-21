Left Menu

Max Verstappen Dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix Amid Chaos

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while championship leader Oscar Piastri's crash benefited Lando Norris. Verstappen took pole position and led from start to finish, with George Russell and Carlos Sainz, Jr. completing the podium. Piastri's mishap affected McLaren's constructors' title hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:28 IST
Max Verstappen Dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix Amid Chaos
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a striking performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged victorious as Oscar Piastri's early crash helped narrow Lando Norris's point deficit in the championship race.

Verstappen maintained a commanding lead throughout after securing pole position in a frenetic qualifying round. George Russell secured a commendable second for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz, Jr. marking Williams' return to the podium for the first time in four years.

Despite Piastri's setback, McLaren missed an opportunity to clinch the constructors' title, now facing a delay until potentially accomplishing it in Singapore in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025