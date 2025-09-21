Rivalry Heats Up: Tensions Flare at Asia Cup's India-Pakistan Clash
The ongoing Asia Cup witnessed heightened tensions between cricketing giants India and Pakistan as players shunned handshakes. India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, dedicated their victory to the armed forces, while Pakistan protested against perceived unsportsmanlike conduct. Despite the tensions, the tournament continues with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh advancing to the Super Four stage.
In a fiery encounter at the Asia Cup, longstanding cricket rivals India and Pakistan added fuel to their animosity as players avoided customary handshakes. This display of discord came amid political tensions, marking their first matchup since a military conflict in May.
India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, further stirred the pot by dedicating their victory to the armed forces, amidst social media chatter from teammates echoing nationalistic sentiments. This action escalated discontent within the Pakistan camp, with threats to withdraw from the tournament emerging.
However, after a diplomatically-charged apology from match referee Andy Pycroft, Pakistan continued their participation, facing logistical delays. As the competition heats up, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh advance to the Super Four, heading towards a much-anticipated final on September 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
