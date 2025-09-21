Lando Norris Reflects on Lost Opportunities at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lando Norris expressed his disappointment after missing an opportunity for significant points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri crashed out. Norris, who started and finished in seventh place, managed to reduce Piastri's lead from 31 to 25 points amid a tight championship race.

Norris admitted that his setback came during Saturday's qualifying session, making overtaking difficult in Sunday's race, dominated by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. "The opportunities are there every weekend," Norris stated, lamenting the seventh-place finish and acknowledging Red Bull's upgraded performance.

Despite the challenges faced at lower downforce circuits, Norris remains optimistic about McLaren's prospects. He emphasized the car's potential while acknowledging its unpredictability, citing both his and Piastri's experiences as evidence of the challenges inherent in mastering the current McLaren.

