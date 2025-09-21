Chelsea Climbs to Summit of Women's Super League

Chelsea has clinched the top position in the Women's Super League, maintaining an unblemished record after securing a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. This triumph propels Chelsea to nine points from three games, with Manchester United and Arsenal playing to a goalless draw, keeping them behind the champions.

The day witnessed a minute's silence in memory of former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard, who passed at 47. Chelsea's victory was marked by a seventh-minute goal from Aggie Beever-Jones, following a clever assist by Erin Cuthbert, showcasing Chelsea's intent to dominate the league this season.

While Leicester struggled to overcome Chelsea's defense, they came close during stoppage time but failed to capitalize. Meanwhile, West Ham United faced a 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester City outclassed Tottenham Hotspur with a 5-1 win, highlighting the competitive nature of this season's league.