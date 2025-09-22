Left Menu

Sainz Shines at Azerbaijan, Hamilton's Ferraris Fails

In 2025, Carlos Sainz, Jr. secured a third-place finish for Williams in Azerbaijan, a massive achievement for a team off the podium since 2021. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, continued his podium drought at Ferrari despite early promise, reflecting the team's ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:28 IST
Sainz Shines at Azerbaijan, Hamilton's Ferraris Fails
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Carlos Sainz, Jr. achieved a significant milestone in the 2025 Grand Prix by clinching a third-place finish for Williams, marking the team's return to the podium for the first time since 2021. Sainz celebrated his accomplishment, describing it as even better than his first Formula 1 podium finish.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton expressed disappointment after managing only eighth place for Ferrari at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Despite some progress from starting 12th on the grid, Hamilton acknowledged that the team faltered after strong performances in training sessions, falling back into the pack during the race.

Hamilton's stint at Ferrari initially looked promising with a sprint race win at the Chinese Grand Prix, yet he now battles ongoing setup issues. This marks a stark contrast to Sainz, who has adapted quickly to his new team, noting that the result validates Williams' long-term competitive strategy.

TRENDING

1
Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

 Israel
2
Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

 India
3
Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025