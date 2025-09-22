Sainz Shines at Azerbaijan, Hamilton's Ferraris Fails

Carlos Sainz, Jr. achieved a significant milestone in the 2025 Grand Prix by clinching a third-place finish for Williams, marking the team's return to the podium for the first time since 2021. Sainz celebrated his accomplishment, describing it as even better than his first Formula 1 podium finish.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton expressed disappointment after managing only eighth place for Ferrari at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Despite some progress from starting 12th on the grid, Hamilton acknowledged that the team faltered after strong performances in training sessions, falling back into the pack during the race.

Hamilton's stint at Ferrari initially looked promising with a sprint race win at the Chinese Grand Prix, yet he now battles ongoing setup issues. This marks a stark contrast to Sainz, who has adapted quickly to his new team, noting that the result validates Williams' long-term competitive strategy.