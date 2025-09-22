Left Menu

Sachin Yadav Shines at World Champs as Neeraj Chopra's Reign Ends

Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, overshadowing Neeraj Chopra's eighth-place result. Yadav's personal best throw of 86.27 m put him in medal contention. Despite Chopra's setback, Yadav remains focused on future competitions and the growing javelin talent in India.

In a surprising turn of events at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav made headlines with a standout fourth-place performance, significantly outshining compatriot and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who finished eighth and failed to defend his world title.

Yadav's personal best throw of 86.27 m placed him in early contention for a medal, but ultimately, India finished without a podium presence. Speaking to ANI, Yadav emphasized his self-competition and expressed pride in matching the levels pointed out by esteemed coaches like Uwe Hohn.

With eyes now on next year's Asian Games in Japan, Yadav acknowledged burgeoning talent in Indian javelin. Meanwhile, race walker Servin Sebastian and high jumper Sarvesh Kushare also delivered commendable performances, despite India concluding the Championships without medals.

