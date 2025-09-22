KL Rahul Elevates Volleyball: Joins Goa Guardians as Co-Owner

In an exciting development for Indian volleyball, cricketer KL Rahul has joined the ownership of the Goa Guardians ahead of the Prime Volleyball League's (PVL) fourth season. As a co-owner of a professional team, Rahul is committed to bringing the spotlight to volleyball in the country, stating, "This feels like a full circle moment for me. PVL is a turning point for the sport in India."

Rahul emphasized the importance of giving volleyball the attention it deserves, expressing his delight in joining the Goa Guardians. He shared, "Volleyball has always been a sport I enjoyed, and I'm excited to lend my voice and play my part in growing the sport in our country." The Goa Guardians, debuting in Season 4 this October, will compete in a high-energy format custom-made for TV and digital audiences. Rahul believes Goa's vibrant sporting culture is ideal for inspiring new talent.

Welcoming Rahul's involvement, Raju Chekuri, principal owner of Goa Guardians and founder of Netenrich, highlighted the cricketer's passion and belief in volleyball's potential to empower athletes and become India's next Olympic success. Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the Volleyball League, echoed these sentiments, noting that Rahul's support will attract more fans and help advance the sport's growth in India. PVL matches will be accessible on YouTube from October 2-26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)