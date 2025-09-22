Left Menu

Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan criticized Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their controversial gestures during a match against India in the Asia Cup. Their provocative actions overshadowed India's six-wicket victory, raising discussions about sportsmanship and cultural displays in high-stakes games.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has openly criticized Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their controversial on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Fours match against India in Dubai. According to Pathan, such actions are reflective of their character and cultural upbringing.

India achieved a decisive six-wicket victory over Pakistan, successfully chasing down a target of 172 runs, largely thanks to the performances of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, the focus shifted from the game to the contentious celebrations by the Pakistani players. Farhan's celebratory gun-shot gesture after reaching his fifty struck a chord as distasteful, particularly in light of a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rauf further incited the crowd with a '0-6' gesture, pointedly aimed at Indian spectators who chanted Virat Kohli's name. The gesture was interpreted as a nod to Pakistan's debunked claim about downing Indian jets earlier in the year. Videos of these actions went viral, stirring social media backlash from Indian fans. Pathan expressed his dismay on his YouTube channel, advocating for cricket to remain sports-centric rather than personal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

