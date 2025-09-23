Left Menu

Lamine Yamal Clinches Kopa Trophy Again

Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal wins the prestigious Kopa Trophy for the second consecutive year, solidifying his position as the globe's top Under-21 soccer player. His exceptional performances for Barcelona and the Spanish national team have been crucial in securing LaLiga and reaching the Nations League final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:20 IST
Lamine Yamal Clinches Kopa Trophy Again
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • France

Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal has once again claimed the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the world's best Under-21 soccer player. This marks his second successive win, underscoring his extraordinary talents and contributions to the sport.

The 18-year-old has been a pivotal figure for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. His remarkable performances were instrumental in helping Barcelona secure the LaLiga title while also aiding Spain in reaching the final of the Nations League competition.

Such achievements at a young age highlight Yamal's exceptional promise and cement his status as a rising star in the soccer world, attracting attention and admiration from football enthusiasts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Mo...

 Global
2
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
3
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global
4
Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025