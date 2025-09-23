Left Menu

Dembélé and Bonmatí Shine: Ballon d'Or Victories Celebrate Remarkable Achievements

Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí were awarded the Ballon d'Or for men's and women's football achievements respectively. Dembélé led PSG to its first Champions League win, while Bonmatí claimed her third consecutive Ballon d'Or. Both celebrated outstanding seasons, contributing significantly to their teams' successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:24 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí emerged as the latest stars to be honored with football's prestigious Ballon d'Or trophies. In a glittering ceremony, Dembélé received the men's award for propelling Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a historic Champions League victory, marking their first title. Meanwhile, Bonmatí secured the women's accolade for the third consecutive year, underscoring her dominance in women's football.

Dembélé's performance was pivotal in PSG's quadruple-winning season, with personal contributions of 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches. His Champions League statistics were equally impressive, tallying eight goals and six assists in 15 appearances. This accolade signifies a turnaround for Dembélé, who overcame early season challenges under coach Luis Enrique to excel in a new role.

Bonmatí's exceptional campaign with Barcelona also gained recognition, as she played a key role in securing a domestic treble. Despite losing the Women's European Championship final to England in a penalty shootout, Bonmatí's individual brilliance was undeniable, further emphasizing Barcelona's stronghold in women's awards with five consecutive wins. On an unforgettable night, PSG and Barcelona were celebrated across various categories, solidifying their status as football powerhouses.

