Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Break New Ground in Big Bash League

India's celebrated spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, is on the cusp of making history as the first capped male Indian cricketer to join the Big Bash League (BBL). As reported by ESPNcricinfo, four premier clubs — Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers — are keen to include Ashwin in their roster, eyeing a notable acquisition for the league.

Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes have emerged as leading contenders to bring the esteemed Indian cricket maestro on board, with a potential agreement forthcoming. The highly anticipated 2025-26 BBL season is set to commence on December 14, 2025, culminating in the final on January 25, 2026.

In a groundbreaking move, Ashwin's foray into the BBL signifies a shift in the norm, as no active Indian male cricketer has previously participated in the league. Retired players, under existing BCCI regulations, are permitted to play in foreign T20 leagues. This precedent aligns with past transitions, exemplified by Indian players like Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu, who joined overseas teams post-retirement.

Previously, Indian cricket veteran Suresh Raina played for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 two years ago. Ashwin's commitment to the upcoming ILT20 auction in the UAE further indicates his eagerness to explore international league opportunities. BBL clubs can secure up to three international players, with a provision to recruit additional replacements, thereby providing a strategic advantage for teams vying to include Ashwin as a dynamic addition.

Should a BBL franchise release an international player, Ashwin would be poised to fill such a vacancy, opening a new chapter in his illustrious career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)