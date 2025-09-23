Messi Leads Argentina in Historic Kochi Showdown
The Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, is expected to play a friendly match against Australia in Kochi, Kerala, in November. Despite initial controversies about their visit, official sources confirmed the match would likely occur between November 12 and 18, with the 2022 World Cup winners aiming for another memorable performance.
The Argentina football team, featuring their star player Lionel Messi, is anticipated to light up Kochi in a friendly match against Australia this November. Amidst previous uncertainties regarding their visit, sources in the Sports department have confirmed that the match will be scheduled between November 12 and 18.
Although the exact date remains undecided, excitement buzzes around the presence of the 2022 World Cup-winning team in Kerala. The match, a significant draw for fans, pits Argentina against Australia in what could be a historic sporting event for the region.
Initial reports in August raised doubts about the South American squad's visit, but assurances from Kerala's Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, in late August have now dispelled those concerns, heralding a much-anticipated spectacle in the realm of international football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
