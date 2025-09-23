Manav Suthar's Fiery Spell Restricts Australia A to 350/9

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar delivered a stellar performance, capturing five crucial wickets to curtail Australia A's progress, confining them to a total of 350 for nine on the opening day of their second four-day unofficial Test against India A.

Suthar shone with tactical precision, consistently breaking through Australia A's batting lineup. Alongside him, pacer Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets, while fellow pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took one each, bolstering India A's bowling assault.

India A, captained by Dhruv Jurel in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, managed to rein in Australia despite some spirited batting performances from Nathan McSweeney and Jack Edwards. Suthar's vital contributions, including dismissing key batsmen, proved pivotal as Australia A closed the day at 350/9.

