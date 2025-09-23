Left Menu

Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures

Arsenal's Noni Madueke sustained a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City and will be sidelined for weeks, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed. Piero Hincapie also suffers a groin injury, while Kai Havertz recuperates from knee surgery. Martin Odegaard nears return from a shoulder injury.

Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures
Arsenal winger Noni Madueke will miss several weeks due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City, manager Mikel Arteta revealed. Madueke, an England international who transferred from Chelsea last season, was substituted at halftime.

British media reports indicate the 23-year-old could be out for six to eight weeks. Arteta expressed optimism, stating it doesn't look too severe, and they'll reassess Madueke shortly. The manager also confirmed Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie picked up a groin injury, while midfielder Martin Odegaard is nearing full recovery from a shoulder injury.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal managed to grab second place in the Premier League standings, trailing five points behind Liverpool. Their next challenge will be against Newcastle United as they navigate these injury woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

