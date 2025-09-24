ICC Suspends USA Cricket Over Governance Breaches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has swiftly suspended USA Cricket's membership, citing serious governance issues and failure to align with the ICC Constitution. The organization highlighted the lack of a robust governance framework and insufficient progress towards recognition by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee as key factors in the decision.

This suspension, however, does not impact the participation of U.S. national teams in ICC events, as the management, under the temporary oversight of the ICC, will ensure continued support for players and programs. The teams will continue their preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games to take place in Los Angeles.

To address these issues, an ICC Normalisation Committee will establish criteria for lifting the suspension, focusing on significant governance reforms and enhancing the organization's standing in the cricketing community. USA Cricket has yet to respond to these developments, with the ICC emphasizing the importance of not compromising Olympic inclusion or the sport's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)