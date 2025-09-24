Liverpool Manager Criticizes Ekitike's Celebration Blunder
Liverpool manager Arne Slot criticized Hugo Ekitike's decision to remove his shirt after scoring in a League Cup match, which led to his second yellow card and subsequent suspension. The incident left Liverpool playing with 10 men in a tight 2-1 victory. Ekitike later apologized for his actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 24-09-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool manager Arne Slot criticized Hugo Ekitike for his irresponsible behavior that almost jeopardized their League Cup victory against Southampton.
Slot expressed his disapproval after Ekitike, already on a yellow card, was sent off for removing his shirt in celebration, leaving Liverpool vulnerable in a 2-1 win.
Ekitike later apologized via Instagram, acknowledging his mistake as Liverpool prepares for their next league challenge against Crystal Palace.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets
Argentina's Bold Move: Export Tax Suspension Aims to Boost Dollar Supply
FCC Shakeup: Kimmel Suspension Sparks Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Ends Amid FCC Controversy
NGOs Demand Suspension of Prabowo's Free Meals Program Amid Massive Food Poisoning Outbreak