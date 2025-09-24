Left Menu

Liverpool Manager Criticizes Ekitike's Celebration Blunder

Liverpool manager Arne Slot criticized Hugo Ekitike's decision to remove his shirt after scoring in a League Cup match, which led to his second yellow card and subsequent suspension. The incident left Liverpool playing with 10 men in a tight 2-1 victory. Ekitike later apologized for his actions.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot criticized Hugo Ekitike for his irresponsible behavior that almost jeopardized their League Cup victory against Southampton.

Slot expressed his disapproval after Ekitike, already on a yellow card, was sent off for removing his shirt in celebration, leaving Liverpool vulnerable in a 2-1 win.

Ekitike later apologized via Instagram, acknowledging his mistake as Liverpool prepares for their next league challenge against Crystal Palace.

