Santiago Solari's Late Goal Elevates Racing Club to Semi-Finals

Santiago Solari scored a crucial late goal for Racing Club against Velez Sarsfield, securing a 1-0 victory and advancing the team to the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the first time since 1997. Racing Club will face the winner of the Flamengo versus Estudiantes series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avellaneda | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Santiago Solari's late-game heroics sent waves of elation through Racing Club fans as the striker netted a crucial goal to defeat Velez Sarsfield 1-0, propelling the team into the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

Solari's decisive strike in the 82nd minute marked a significant milestone, bringing Racing Club back to the semifinals for the first time since 1997. La Academia will now await their next challenge against the winner of the series between Flamengo and Estudiantes.

With potential opponents gearing up for battle, Brazil's Flamengo maintains a tight 2-1 edge over Estudiantes, while Ecuador's LDU prepares to defend a 2-0 lead against Sao Paulo, ensuring the road to the final remains fiercely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

