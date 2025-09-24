Santiago Solari's Late Goal Elevates Racing Club to Semi-Finals

Santiago Solari's late-game heroics sent waves of elation through Racing Club fans as the striker netted a crucial goal to defeat Velez Sarsfield 1-0, propelling the team into the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

Solari's decisive strike in the 82nd minute marked a significant milestone, bringing Racing Club back to the semifinals for the first time since 1997. La Academia will now await their next challenge against the winner of the series between Flamengo and Estudiantes.

With potential opponents gearing up for battle, Brazil's Flamengo maintains a tight 2-1 edge over Estudiantes, while Ecuador's LDU prepares to defend a 2-0 lead against Sao Paulo, ensuring the road to the final remains fiercely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)