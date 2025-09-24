Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks New Ground as First Indian in Big Bash League

In an unprecedented move, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. This marks the first time a high-profile Indian cricketer will feature in the competition, a significant development in the world of franchise cricket.

Ashwin, who recently retired from both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), has reportedly committed to the Thunder, as reported by 'Fox Sports'. The official announcement is expected from the franchise later this week, with Ashwin joining post the ILT20 auction's conclusion on January 4.

This move follows Ashwin's decision to retire from IPL last month, making him a free agent. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg personally discussed the possibility of Ashwin's BBL participation. With Ashwin not registering for this year's BBL overseas draft, an exemption is required, similar to the one granted to Martin Guptill in 2022.