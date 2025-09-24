Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks New Ground as First Indian in Big Bash League

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first high-profile Indian cricketer to join Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. After retiring from IPL and international cricket, Ashwin has become a free agent, paving the way for overseas league participation. An official announcement is expected soon from the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:06 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks New Ground as First Indian in Big Bash League
Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unprecedented move, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. This marks the first time a high-profile Indian cricketer will feature in the competition, a significant development in the world of franchise cricket.

Ashwin, who recently retired from both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), has reportedly committed to the Thunder, as reported by 'Fox Sports'. The official announcement is expected from the franchise later this week, with Ashwin joining post the ILT20 auction's conclusion on January 4.

This move follows Ashwin's decision to retire from IPL last month, making him a free agent. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg personally discussed the possibility of Ashwin's BBL participation. With Ashwin not registering for this year's BBL overseas draft, an exemption is required, similar to the one granted to Martin Guptill in 2022.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

 Global
2
Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solutions

Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solut...

 India
3
Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash

Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash

 India
4
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Developments

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025