Gavi Sidelined: Barca Star Faces Five-Month Recovery After Knee Surgery

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is set to miss up to five months due to knee surgery. The LaLiga star, who previously tore his ACL, injured his right knee in training. His meniscus was sutured to preserve it. Barca trails Real Madrid in LaLiga, with a game in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:37 IST
Barcelona's midfield sensation Gavi will be missing from the pitch for nearly five months following a recent knee surgery, according to a statement by the LaLiga champions. At just 21, the Spanish international suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last November and has now injured his right knee during training sessions this August.

The club announced that Gavi underwent an arthroscopy addressing a medial meniscus injury, with the primary aim of preserving the meniscus through suturing. Recovery is predicted to take approximately four to five months, as stated in a late Tuesday announcement by Barca.

Despite Gavi's absence, Barcelona remains focused on closing a five-point gap with Real Madrid in LaLiga, particularly as they prepare to meet Real Oviedo, holding a game in hand over their rivals.

