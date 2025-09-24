Gavi Sidelined: Barca Star Faces Five-Month Recovery After Knee Surgery

Barcelona's midfield sensation Gavi will be missing from the pitch for nearly five months following a recent knee surgery, according to a statement by the LaLiga champions. At just 21, the Spanish international suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last November and has now injured his right knee during training sessions this August.

The club announced that Gavi underwent an arthroscopy addressing a medial meniscus injury, with the primary aim of preserving the meniscus through suturing. Recovery is predicted to take approximately four to five months, as stated in a late Tuesday announcement by Barca.

Despite Gavi's absence, Barcelona remains focused on closing a five-point gap with Real Madrid in LaLiga, particularly as they prepare to meet Real Oviedo, holding a game in hand over their rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)