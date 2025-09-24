Left Menu

Indian Stars Shine Brightly in Latest ICC T20 Rankings Update

The latest ICC T20 rankings spotlight Indian players Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Abhishek Sharma. Chakravarthy and Pandya made progress in their respective positions, while Pakistan and Bangladesh players like Abrar Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman made significant strides. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav also made noticeable advances in the rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recently released ICC T20 rankings have highlighted the stellar performances of Indian players Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Abhishek Sharma. Each continues to top their categories, reflecting their consistent prowess on the field.

Varun Chakravarthy, maintaining his top bowler status, consolidated his position with an additional 14 rating points, totaling 747. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder sensation, remains on top while improving his bowling rank by six slots to 60.

Notably, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman have also made substantial progress, leaping 12 places and regaining a position in the top 10, respectively. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav add to the Indian successes with significant advancements among batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

