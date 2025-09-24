India U19 Clinches Series Victory with Commanding Win

India U19 secured a dominating 51-run victory against Australia U19 in their second Youth ODI match, ensuring a series win with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's firepower with the bat and skipper Ayush Mhatre's pivotal spell clinched the win for India.

In Wednesday's match, Suryavanshi played a crucial knock of 70 runs off 68 deliveries, while captain Mhatre's off-spin claimed three key wickets. The standout performance by Jayden Draper, who knocked an admirable 102 from 72 balls for Australia, could not steer his team to victory.

The decisive third match, set to take place at the Ian Healy Oval, will be pivotal for Australia's pride. Despite the concerted effort by Draper and Aryan Sharma, who added 112 runs together, the Australian side fell short, wrapping up their innings at 249 in 47.2 overs against India's target of 301.

(With inputs from agencies.)