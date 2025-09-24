Rasmus Hojgaard: A Rookie's Familiar Debut at the Ryder Cup

Rasmus Hojgaard, the Danish golfer, is poised to make a memorable debut at the Ryder Cup. Following in the footsteps of his twin brother Nicolai, who was part of Europe's team two years ago, this rookie carries the weight of familiarity and a shared appearance that even confuses teammates.

Teammates, including Shane Lowry, often mistake Rasmus for Nicolai due to their identical looks, a trait that fueled childhood pranks. The Hojgaard brothers famously swapped classes without teacher detection. Rasmus has had a Ryder Cup dream since 2012 and looks forward to the challenge.

With an insight into the competition dynamics from cheering his brother in Rome, Rasmus hopes to leverage this advantage despite being the only rookie on the away team. His victory against Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open secured his spot on the team, fulfilling a decade-long ambition.

