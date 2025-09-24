Mohun Bagan's International Football Challenges Amid Safety Concerns & Domestic Strategies
Mohun Bagan Super Giant seek to relocate their AFC Champions League match due to safety concerns in Iran. They've expressed concerns over foreign players' participation. The club also pushes for changes in the Super Cup foreign player quota to benefit domestic talent, aligning with AIFF views.
Reigning Indian Super League champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have reached out to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to request a change in the venue of their upcoming AFC Champions League match against Iran's Sepahan SC, citing safety concerns. While travel preparations have been made, questions surround the involvement of foreign players like Tom Aldred, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings, who face additional restrictions due to their UK and Australian nationalities.
Despite Mohun Bagan's concerns, the manager of Sepahan SC assured that the Iranian side had issued visas to all Mohun Bagan players, including foreign members, indicating no issues from their perspective. Mohun Bagan stressed their willingness to travel, urging the AFC to address the safety apprehensions.
Simultaneously, the club has petitioned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to restrict the foreign player quota in the upcoming Super Cup to four, advocating for more opportunities for Indian players. The AIFF had previously allowed six foreigners per club, but Mohun Bagan argues that limiting this number could enhance the national team's prospects, a sentiment echoed by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.
