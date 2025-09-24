New Zealand Prepares for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup with Warm-Up Matches

New Zealand's pacer Jess Kerr expressed confidence in her team's preparation for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, with a focus on fine-tuning skills in warm-up matches. The Kiwis are set to face India A and the Indian senior side, finalizing their strategies before clashing with defending champions Australia.

Kerr emphasized the critical need to adapt to Indian conditions, with the squad having had prior experience from last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The New Zealand team is intent on honing their game plan to gain an edge in the marquee event.

The team had a productive training camp in Chennai, which Kerr believes will be beneficial during the competition. She underlined the importance of maintaining precision and consistency over extended periods, a challenge they are gearing up to tackle in their quest for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)