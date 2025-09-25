Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Test Squad for West Indies Series

In a significant development for the Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah has been named in the Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies. The announcement follows Bumrah's limited participation in England due to workload management.

Meanwhile, young talent Devdutt Padikkal steps in to replace an out-of-form Karun Nair. Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed vice-captain, working alongside skipper Shubman Gill. Notably, regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant is sidelined with an injury sustained in the England series.

Selectors have opted for Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan as wicket-keepers in Pant's absence. The squad, aiming for a strong start, features established players like KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)