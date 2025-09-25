Left Menu

Bumrah Returns: India's Test Squad for West Indies Announced

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in India's Test squad for the series against the West Indies. Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja and new addition Devdutt Padikkal make important replacements. With Rishabh Pant recovering, Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan manage wicketkeeping duties. The series features crucial matches planned against South Africa later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:36 IST
Bumrah Returns: India's Test Squad for West Indies Announced
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies has seen the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. An integral figure in the team, Bumrah reclaims his spot after focusing on workload management during the England series, playing only three out of five Tests.

In addition to Bumrah's comeback, the squad welcomes Devdutt Padikkal, who steps in for the underperforming Karun Nair. The team's leadership remains strong with Shubman Gill as captain and Ravindra Jadeja taking on the role of vice-captain. Meanwhile, regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant is absent due to injury but expected back for the South Africa series.

As the series kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 2, selectors, including Chairman Ajit Agarkar, emphasize the importance of having a robust team with significant tournaments ahead. The matches will be strategically important, setting the stage for the following South Africa tour, which includes additional Test matches, ODIs, and T20 Internationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sarkozy's Libyan Connection: Unveiling a Presidential Scandal

Sarkozy's Libyan Connection: Unveiling a Presidential Scandal

 France
2
Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

 France
3
Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

 India
4
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025