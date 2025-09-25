Bumrah Returns: India's Test Squad for West Indies Announced

India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies has seen the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. An integral figure in the team, Bumrah reclaims his spot after focusing on workload management during the England series, playing only three out of five Tests.

In addition to Bumrah's comeback, the squad welcomes Devdutt Padikkal, who steps in for the underperforming Karun Nair. The team's leadership remains strong with Shubman Gill as captain and Ravindra Jadeja taking on the role of vice-captain. Meanwhile, regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant is absent due to injury but expected back for the South Africa series.

As the series kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 2, selectors, including Chairman Ajit Agarkar, emphasize the importance of having a robust team with significant tournaments ahead. The matches will be strategically important, setting the stage for the following South Africa tour, which includes additional Test matches, ODIs, and T20 Internationals.

