Rishabh Pant Sidelined: India Prepares for West Indies Test Series

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will miss the Test series against West Indies due to a foot injury, with Ravindra Jadeja stepping in as vice-captain. Dhruv Jurel is set to keep wickets. The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, includes a mix of experienced spinners and pacers to tackle the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:30 IST
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will sit out the upcoming Test series against West Indies as he recuperates from a foot injury, with Ravindra Jadeja appointed as vice-captain in Pant's absence, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Thursday. Pant's absence is noted as he has been sidelined since fracturing his foot during a test against England in September.

Dhruv Jurel has been named among the two specialist wicketkeepers in India's 15-man squad, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Jadeja's wealth of experience made him the clear choice for vice captaincy when Pant was ruled out. Agarkar expressed optimism that Pant might return in time for the South Africa series.

Team India has included an array of spin options like all-rounders Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel alongside wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, pace bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will complement Jasprit Bumrah. The squad is prepared after a break post their England series, with the first Test commencing October 2 in Ahmedabad.

